Dramatic new video shows engine separating moments before deadly UPS plane crash

LOUISVILLE, KY. — New video has been released of the dramatic moments when the left engine of a UPS cargo plane separated from the wing, causing the plane to crash upon takeoff at the Louisville airport.

The video was released during a two-day hearing by the NTSB discussing the jet crash that killed 14 people.

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On Nov. 4, 2025, the MD-11, model C, was headed to Hawaii from the Louisville airport when it crashed after takeoff.

The three crew members aboard the airplane and 11 people on the ground were killed in the crash. Another 23 people on the ground were injured.

Just a few days after the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all MD-11 planes for inspections.

Last week, they were brought back into service.

The metro Atlanta-based UPS retired its fleet of MD-11s this year.

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