Dragon Con 2018: When monsters, superheroes and comic geeks invade Atlanta

ATLANTA - This is the weekend where for every year since 1987, comic fans swarm Atlanta for Dragon Con.
The event draws tens of thousands of people from across the world -- and many of them are dressed as their favorite science fiction character.
But the event is much more than science fiction. It is also a pop culture, fantasy, and gaming convention.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is on the ground with the attendees as the prepare for the famed parade.
The convention is held across five host hotels – Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree, and Sheraton Atlanta – and AmericasMart Buildings #1 and #2. It runs through Monday.
Amazons arrive at Dragon Con. Noon! pic.twitter.com/Oqdyrrc8Wx— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) August 31, 2018
