  • Dragon Con 2018: When monsters, superheroes and comic geeks invade Atlanta

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - This is the weekend where for every year since 1987, comic fans swarm Atlanta for Dragon Con. 

    The event draws tens of thousands of people from across the world -- and many of them are dressed as their favorite science fiction character. 

    But the event is much more than science fiction. It is also a pop culture, fantasy, and gaming convention.

    The convention is held across five host hotels – Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree, and Sheraton Atlanta – and AmericasMart Buildings #1 and #2. It runs through Monday. 

