‘Serial rapist’ indicted for attacking 7 women in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County grand jury has indicted a man on charges of raping women over a period of more than 13 years.

According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Bobby Lee Hart Jr., 52, faces 18 charges related to attacks on seven different women.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington reported on Hart’s arrest last month. At that time, prosecutors had identified three of his victims and said they believed there were more.

The indictment lists the first incident as having happened in September 2012.

Hart also faces charges of kidnapping one of his victims and holding another against her will.

Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine told Washington that DNA evidence from older sexual assault cases linked Hart to these crimes, suggesting he may be a serial rapist with offenses dating back over 30 years.

Amber Jones, who knows both the victims and Hart, expressed no surprise at the allegations. “He wasn’t a good person, and you could tell he wasn’t going to take no for an answer from anybody,” she said.

Jones recalled Hart using the name ‘King’ and urged anyone who may have been affected by him to come forward.

“He used to tell people his name was King, Champ, I don’t know about the other ones, but he did used to tell people his name was Lee,” she said. “If you’ve ever been touched by him, sexually assaulted, I urge you to come forward.”

