New Citizen Service Center aimed to improve response times, Douglas County officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County launched a new platform intended to help residents report nonemergency issues in the county.

The government announced the new Citizen Service Center, which is an online portal and phone service intended to “to streamline the reporting process” for residents.

The platform launched on Jan. 2 and is accessible through the county website.

People will be able to report and track issues “including traffic-related problems such as malfunctioning signals or hazardous road conditions, code enforcement matters, stray animals, abandoned vehicles, and more,” according to the release.

Officials said the application was made for smartphones but can be used on desktop computers as well.

“Our goal with the Citizen Service Center is to create a more responsive and citizen-focused local government,” said Wendy Caudle, Douglas County Constituent Services Manager. “By using advanced technology, we aim to address non-emergency issues quickly and efficiently, making the community a better place for our citizens. We want to make sure citizens know they are seen and heard.”

Requests can be submitted 24-7.

To learn more about the Citizen Service Center or to initiate a request, visit www.douglascountyga.gov.

