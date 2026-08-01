Metro Atlanta mall evacuated due to bomb threat

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Arbor Place Mall was evacuated Saturday because of a bomb threat.
The Douglasville Police Department announced the evacuation on social media at around 6 p.m.
No other information was available.
The bomb threat comes the same day Atlanta PD responded to a suspicious package at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Nothing concerning was located, police said.
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