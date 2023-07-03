Georgia’s own ‘American Idol’ runner-up announces first nationwide tour

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia woman who stole America’s hearts during her time on the most recent season of “American Idol” is hitting the road.

Megan Danielle made it all the way to the “American Idol” finale during the recently wrapped 21st season of the hit show airing on Channel 2.

The 21-year-old from Douglasville placed second in the competition and will be joining a fellow “Idol” alum who made it one step further than she did on tour.

Maddie Poppe won the 16th season of “American Idol” in 2018. Poppe’s season was the first of the revived series that began airing on Channel 2.

Poppe and Danielle announced earlier this week that they would be going on tour together.

Danielle will open for Poppe at 15 shows over the summer.

While the show doesn’t make a stop in Danielle’s home state, as pointed out by one fan in the comments of Danielle’s Instagram announcement, the singer hints she could be performing in the Peach State soon, saying “stay tuned.”

The tour is the first of its kind for Danielle.

Get tickets for the tour here.

