Former suspect in deadly Sweet 16 party shooting back in jail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man who had murder charges dropped against him in a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 party is back in jail, accused of gang activity and selling drugs.

Chance McDowell faced life without parole for the March 2023 shooting that took the lives of 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon. But he ended up serving only 12 months in jail on an obstruction charge.

He sobbed in court as he apologized for his role in the case.

Now, deputies said he sold marijuana to an undercover agent. When they went to his home, they said they found more drugs, including chocolate bars infused with psychedelic mushrooms.

They said they found a gun and evidence of gang activity as well.

Beverly LaFleur Moon’s mother, said she hoped McDowell would turn his life around after a “second chance.”

“I thought that he would make a better choice because he was given freedom,” she said.

LaFleur believed charges should not have been reduced in the shooting but still wanted to see McDowell mentor kids to help them avoid trouble like he went through.

McDowell did not have an attorney listed in court records to reach out to for comment.

