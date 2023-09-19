Douglasville storage company says it can prove burglary after storage units broken into

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The management company in charge of the Douglasville Self Storage Facility on Municipal Parkway said it has proof the facility was burglarized.

On Monday, Channel 2 Action News reported on tenants who said they found their storage units broken into and their belongings dumped on the ground or stolen.

“I know those three [units] were Mr. Eugene’s and to see that, that’s really bad,” said former tenant Bobbi Minter.

Tenants who spoke with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington said they believe a renovation crew, hired by the management company opened the units without permission from tenants.

The tenants pointed out a city stop work notice posted at the property.

On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Audrey Washington called the management company. Spokesperson, Kathryn East with Sopapta Consulting, Management & Auditing said,

“…A mistake by the city of Douglasville and we have cleared that up since.”

East said the facility was burglarized, but in a statement to Channel 2 Action News Douglasville Police said they are not investigating a burglary at the property and that the situation is a “civil matter.”

East said the police have it wrong.

“We have 24-hour surveillance camera footage that captured what happened and we are turning it over to the police.”

In a statement, the management company wrote, in part:

“Our top priority is to assist the affected tenants and we are extremely disappointed regarding the situation. The tenants are currently working with their insurance companies and we are going through the proper channels on our end to make sure the tenants are taken care of. It is truly unfortunate this incident happened.”

