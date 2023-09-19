Student accused of attacking teacher inside classroom at metro Atlanta high school

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Days after a local school superintendent said the district would not tolerate violence in schools, a student is accused of attacking a teacher in class.

School leaders say the altercation is under investigation.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones went to Clayton County on Tuesday after receiving calls from staff inside North Clayton High School who said the attack on a teacher by a student was brutal.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith said he couldn’t say much about what happened here at North Clayton High because of the ongoing investigation.

The Clayton County School District sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News that states, “It confirms there was an altercation involving a teacher and a student in a classroom. The incident is under investigation and it couldn’t comment further.

Workers said violence runs rampant at the school, and too many students are unruly.

“It saddens me when kids go astray,” Smith said.

Jones attended the editorial breakfast where Smith talked about the district’s vision and efforts to build a safe, violence-free school community.

“We’re not gonna tolerate nonsense in classrooms,” Smith said.

Regarding the incident at the school, Smith told Jones it’s going to take time to get the message across that violence won’t be tolerated.

But he wanted to make one thing clear.

“We’re serious about folks behaving when they come on our campuses and behaving when they come in our classrooms,” Smith said.

Jones was at a forum last week where the superintendent warned students who had discipline issues they would face dire consequences if they continued to disrupt school.

He doubled down on that message again.

“I don’t know where we went in this world, the world where we thought that it was OK to come in to curse out teachers and be rude and mean,” Smith explained.

Channel 2 Action News submitted an open records request to learn more information about the incident.

Smith says students who can’t conduct themselves appropriately will have to learn from home.

