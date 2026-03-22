Douglasville salutes hometown Olympian after record-breaking Winter Games

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — History-making Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor returned home to Douglas County Saturday, March 21, for a community celebration.

The event honored her recent gold medal victory in the women’s monobob at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

The celebration was a joint effort hosted by the Douglas County Government, the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County School System to recognize Taylor’s historic achievement.

The 2026 gold medal represents the first Olympic gold of Taylor’s career and her sixth medal overall. She previously earned a silver medal in the women’s monobob at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. That performance established her as the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics.

Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, the Douglas County chief of staff, said the county “brought all facets of the community together” to celebrate Meyers Taylor.

“It means everything to the citizens of Douglas County for Elana to come home today to celebrate. She’s inspired so many people across our community, from our youth to all of our senior citizens to all in between, and we love her here,” Stewart-Stanley said.

The celebration included a ceremony where city, county and school officials recognized her recent success and her ongoing contributions to the sport of bobsledding.

Following the ceremony, fans took the opportunity to meet Taylor as part of a meet and greet.

Douglas County Chairman Romona Jackson Jones praised the athlete’s character and her connection to her hometown. Jones noted that Taylor’s career serves as a model for local residents.

“Taylor represents the very best of Douglas County—excellence, perseverance, grit and determination. She is truly an inspiration,” Jones said. “We are incredibly proud to welcome her home and celebrate this historic achievement with the community that has supported her every step of the way.”

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