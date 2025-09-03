Douglasville officials warn residents about planning commission email scam

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The City of Douglasville IT Department is warning residents about a fraudulent email that impersonates the Douglasville Planning Commission, attempting to solicit wire transfers for fake fees.

The City of Douglasville said in a warning to residents that it never requests payments via wire transfer and only accepts payments through official City channels and its secure website.

Officials said the alert comes after a resident reported receiving a suspicious email that included an invoice for payment, featuring incorrect contact information and unofficial logos.

“Whenever we become aware of fraudulent attempts like this, we believe it’s important to notify the public so residents can remain cautious and informed,” Jason Post, Douglasville Community Relations Director, said.

Post said the fraudulent email was brought to the city’s attention earlier this month, when a resident noticed inconsistencies in the message and contacted the City directly.

The email referenced the City’s Planning Commission and mixed city and county references, which raised suspicions.

Currently, the city officials said they were not aware of any residents falling victim to this scam.

However, they said anyone who receives an email claiming to be from the City, especially one requesting payment, to contact the City directly to verify its authenticity.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious communications to the City to prevent potential scams.

