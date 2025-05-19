Douglas County partners with 2 organizations to help ‘displaced federal employees’ find work

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County Commission Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones is leading an effort to help displaced federal employees find new jobs.

The announcement from the county came Monday morning, saying that Board of Commissioners had partnered with WorkSource Georgia and Elevate Douglas to help connect former federal workers with new employers.

According to the announcement, the new job campaign "urges job seekers to register for the WorkSource Georgia Portal to access a variety of resources, including employment and training opportunities, resume creation, and customization options to match skill sets with employer needs."

The portal has features for employers to find new hires and potential workers to register and keep track of applications, job requirements and more.

“The reality is thousands of displaced federal employees, many of whom live in this region and in our county, find themselves unexpectedly in the job market,” Jones said in a statement. “This can be a scary and stressful time. We want to do our part to ensure Douglas County residents are gainfully employed by opening the door to opportunities that match their skill sets and fill a need for local employers, as well. We are in this together.”

You can register to use the portal online here.

