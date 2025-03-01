Douglas County man found guilty of child molestation of family member

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says a 27-year-old man was found guilty of child molestation of a family member.

On March 20, 2022, the Douglasville Police Department responded to Wellstar Douglas Hospital where they spoke with a 13-year-old victim and family member when the victim told law enforcement Andra Thurman was molesting her.

Thurman reportedly had a relationship with a family member, which gave him access to the victim.

After a forensic interview with law enforcement where additional information about the abuse was disclosed, the victim told law enforcement the abuse occurred over a two-year period.

The investigation into the assault showed the victim was dealing with self-harm due to the molestation, police learned. The victim testified to these facts when presented at trial.

“Today’s conviction gave voice to the abuse suffered by a child that the defendant intended to keep hidden in the dark. Because of her bravery, he will not be able to harm her again,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “Our office remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community, and we will continue to relentlessly pursue justice for survivors of such horrific crimes.”

Thurman will be sentenced on March 12.

