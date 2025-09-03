Dept. of Corrections employees charged with raping woman at Douglasville hotel

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two employees with the Georgia Department of Corrections are now facing sex crime charges.

According to a Douglasville police report, officers were called to Northside Hospital on Aug. 19 for a sexual assault that had just happened at a Hampton Inn on Bob Arnold Blvd.

The report identifies the suspects as Raymond Mills, 23, and Matthew Posey, 32.

The GDC confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Mills and Posey are both assigned to the Metro Reentry Facility in DeKalb County. Both are currently suspended without pay.

"The GDC will be working side-by-side with local law enforcement and will be cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation, pending final outcome," a spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Douglas County Jail records, both men are being held without bond.

