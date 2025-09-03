Douglas County

Dept. of Corrections employees charged with raping woman at Douglasville hotel

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Raymond Mills (L) and Matthew Posey (R) (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two employees with the Georgia Department of Corrections are now facing sex crime charges.

According to a Douglasville police report, officers were called to Northside Hospital on Aug. 19 for a sexual assault that had just happened at a Hampton Inn on Bob Arnold Blvd.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The report identifies the suspects as Raymond Mills, 23, and Matthew Posey, 32.

The GDC confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Mills and Posey are both assigned to the Metro Reentry Facility in DeKalb County. Both are currently suspended without pay.

TRENDING STORIES:

"The GDC will be working side-by-side with local law enforcement and will be cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation, pending final outcome," a spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Douglas County Jail records, both men are being held without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read