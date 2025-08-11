TRAFFIC RED ALERT: I-20 shut down in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Police have shut down lanes on Interstate 20 for a crash investigation.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. near Post Road in Douglas County. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says I-20 was closed in both directions between Post Road and Hwy 5.

The westbound lanes reopened just before 6 a.m. It’s unclear how long it will be until the eastbound lanes reopen.

Triple Team Traffic is LIVE every 10 minutes with alternate routes before you head out the door, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group