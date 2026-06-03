Distracted driving crackdown during deadliest time of year on roads

A crackdown against distracted driving in metro Atlanta is happening during what law enforcement calls the “100 deadliest days of summer.”

It’s the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day, where U.S. traffic deaths typically peak each year.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks spoke to a family who lost their loved one to a distracted driver.

Gloria Ingram said it happened within seconds. Her son Frank ran a tow truck business that has been in their family for close to 38 years.

He was connecting a truck when he was struck by a van, a distracted driver behind the wheel.

“You got your phone and you’re talking, and that’s all it takes,’ she said.

She spreads the word by educating everyone she sees on the slow down and move over law she says not everyone knows.

“We’ve had memorial races in his honor, and I do the slow down move over shirts. I sell them at that event. We do car shows, and I take the slow down move over shirts. I sell them and give everybody pamphlets, hand everyone pamphlets and try to explain to them,” she said.

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