Dikembe Mutombo: Family releases statement, planning celebration of life with NBA

ATLANTA — Dikembe Mutombo’s family issued a statement Thursday thanking the community for their support after his death.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Hawks star died Monday from brain cancer. He was 58.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and condolences we have received from people around the world following the passing of our beloved Dikembe. Dikembe was a servant of God, a wonderful husband, father, humanitarian, and athlete. He touched countless lives on and off the court with his generosity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others,” Rose, Carrie, Jean-Jacques, and Ryan Mutombo wrote. “Your kind words and condolences during the past two years, especially this past week, have brought us immense comfort during this difficult time.”

The family wanted to specifically thank Mutombo’s team of doctors at Piedmont Brain Tumor Center and Shepherd Rehab Hospital along with his homecare nurses.

Mutombo’s family will have a small private funeral for family this week. They are working with NBA officials to host a larger celebration of life service at a later date.

The family asks that donations be made to the Dikembe Mutombo Memorial Fund, which supports his favorite causes.

Mutombo spent five seasons with the Hawks from 1996 to 2001. The 7 feet 2 inch Mutombo has the second most blocks in NBA history, trailing only Hakeem Olajuwon.

Known for his infamous finger-wagging after blocking shots, Mutombo made eight All-Star games and was named the Defensive Player of the Year four times in his career.

In addition to his success on the court, Mutombo was widely known as a humanitarian.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a news release on Monday. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Dikembe Mutombo: What you need to know What You Need to Know: Dikembe Mutombo (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group