Deputies searching for man they say nabbed trailer, but then ditched it

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — West Georgia deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man they say stole a trailer, but then decided he didn’t want it.

Troup County investigators say Cody Lane Pruitt is wanted for the May 14 theft of a utility trailer.

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But investigators later found the trailer and got it back to its owner.

They say Pruitt is still on the run.

Anyone who knows where he might be should contact Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

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