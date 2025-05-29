Deputies searching for GA rape suspect on the run

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a rape suspect.

Richmond County deputies say Leland Candidate, 46, is wanted for a rape and aggravated assault that happened on Tuesday.

They say Candidate was last seen driving a gold 2006 Nissan Murano with South Carolina tag 137BTU.

He is described as being six feet, four inches and approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees Candidate or knows where he might be should contact investigators at 706-821-1080.

