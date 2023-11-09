Deputies arrest man accused of shooting woman during argument in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man suspected of shooting a woman and critically wounding her on Tuesday.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a 32-year-old woman was reported to be shot at a home on Fair Street in Macon.

Deputies say during an argument James Edward Phillips, 50, began firing a gun.

The woman was struck by gunfire in her upper body and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, deputies were unable to identify a suspect.

But investigators later connected Phillips with the shooting and he was arrested without incident at his home on Log Cabin Drive.

He was interviewed by investigators and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

