8-year-old who disappeared chasing after a dog found safe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: DeKalb police confirmed that the 8-year-old was found safe around 2:50 p.m. Monday

ORIGINAL STORY

DeKalb police are asking for the public’s help to find a 8-year-old who disappeared on Monday morning.

Police say he hasn’t been seen since 11:30 a.m. Monday near his home off Rosewood Road.

Investigators believe that he was chasing after a dog in the area of Candler Road and McAfee Road when he disappeared.

The 8-year-old is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Steven was last wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black pants and red and black shoes.

