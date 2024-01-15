8-year-old who disappeared chasing after a dog found safe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: DeKalb police confirmed that the 8-year-old was found safe around 2:50 p.m. Monday
ORIGINAL STORY
DeKalb police are asking for the public’s help to find a 8-year-old who disappeared on Monday morning.
Police say he hasn’t been seen since 11:30 a.m. Monday near his home off Rosewood Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators believe that he was chasing after a dog in the area of Candler Road and McAfee Road when he disappeared.
The 8-year-old is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Steven was last wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black pants and red and black shoes.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Summerhill neighborhood, police say
- Fulton DA Fani Willis speaks for the 1st time after allegations of special prosecutor affair
- Person of interest identified in connection to homicide along busy South Fulton highway
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS
©2023 Cox Media Group