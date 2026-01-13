DeKalb police investigating shooting in neighborhood near middle school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are on the scene of a shooting in the middle of a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Channel 2’s Brittney Kleinpeter is on Clifton Springs Manor, just off Clifton Springs Road and Interstate 285. The neighborhood is in front of Cedar Grove Middle School.

The incident happened late Monday night. There are several police cars and crime scene tape still blocking off the road hours later.

Police have not confirmed what led up to the shooting.

