Woman shot, killed at DeKalb County motel

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died after a shooting at a DeKalb County motel on Tuesday.

Police say officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to a motel at 1700 Crescent Centre Boulevard and found a woman who had been shot.

Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital, but she died from her injuries. The victim has not been identified.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages. Anyone who has information on the shooting can send an anonymous tip by texting “DKPD” to 847411 followed by the information.

