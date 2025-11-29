Warming centers open in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Because the temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing, warming centers are opening in metro Atlanta.

DeKalb County

The county’s warming centers will open on 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The warming centers will be at the following locations:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Transportation services will be available from various locations to the warming centers, with all routes originating from Frontline Response Headquarters.

For transportation and coordination assistance, contact 404-334-3610.

Initial pickups are scheduled to be completed by 7:30 p.m., with final sweeps continuing until 10 p.m.

