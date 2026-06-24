DeKalb police bust alleged burglary crew linked to 21 business break-ins

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say they have arrested three suspects accused of committing nearly two dozen business burglaries across DeKalb and Gwinnett counties over the past week.

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Police say the crime spree began on June 18 when burglars targeted 14 businesses at shopping centers at 7655 Mall Parkway, 6746 Covington Highway, and 1232 S. Hairston Road.

Authorities say the suspects hit again around 2 a.m. Tuesday, burglarizing businesses in Gwinnett County before targeting seven more businesses in DeKalb County. The break-ins were reported at 4860 and 4880 Lawrenceville Highway, 3210 Northlake Parkway, 1850 Lawrenceville Highway, and 751 DeKalb Industrial Way.

Police said officers on patrol spotted the suspects’ vehicle leaving a crime scene near Briarcliff and Lavista Road and attempted a traffic stop. Instead, authorities say the suspects sped away, leading officers on a chase through Tucker.

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During the chase, DKPD said the suspects threw cash register tills and other stolen items from the vehicle. Police said the driver also narrowly avoided colliding with a marked patrol vehicle before losing control and hitting a curb on Hugh Howell Road.

All three suspects jumped out of the car and ran, according to police. Officers quickly tracked them down and arrested them. Two of the suspects were found hiding inside a dumpster.

During the investigation, police determined the suspects were traveling in a stolen vehicle. Authorities also recovered three guns and discovered that one of them had been reported stolen.

Police identified the suspects as Avante Green-Coley, 23, Onario Watson, 17 and a 15-year-old suspect.

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Green-Coley faces several charges, including burglary, theft by receiving a motor vehicle, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Watson and the 15-year-old face multiple burglary charges.

“No officers or innocent bystanders were injured,” the department said.

The department said it will not tolerate crimes that threaten the people of DeKalb County.

“Our message to criminals is simple: if you break the law in our community, we will bring you to justice,” DKPD said in a statement.

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