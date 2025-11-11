Tires, toilets and more piling up near DeKalb County homes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County neighbors are frustrated with illegal dumping happening near their homes that they say just won’t stop.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was at the property on Gresham Road where neighbors say the dumping has been happening for years.

Code enforcement officials say the property owner has been cited, but tires, shopping carts, furniture, toilets and more are still accumulating on the property.

“I’ve called for the last two or three years about this,” said Robert McCray.

McCray noted that while tire dumping is a relatively new problem, the site has long been used for disposing of household appliances, construction debris and various trash.

While Fernandes was out there, she saw a large number of tired piled up among the trash.

A preschool across the street from the site is also concerned, with administrators, teachers and parents urging the county to take action for the children’s safety.

“For my concern, where I stand, we don’t want them to see this is the norm,” said a concerned individual from the preschool.

Residents hope that increased attention will lead to effective measures to stop the dumping and improve the neighborhood’s environment.

©2025 Cox Media Group