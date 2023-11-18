‘This is not the way to go:’ Tucker business owner says racist graffiti appeared on store

TUCKER, Ga. — A business owner in downtown Tucker said her business was vandalized. Candice Spicer said someone spray-painted her business with racist graffiti.

“This is my baby. I left my job to do this,” Spicer said to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.

Spicer has worked hard to open her store, My Vintage Home, in downtown Tucker.

“This is a vintage store. We sell all things vintage,” she said.

Wednesday night, Spicer said someone vandalized her business.

“My garbage cans have been tagged. I was a little concerned, but I thought maybe it was just some kids playing around,” she said.

But then she noticed the back of her store; it is tagged with the words “mud” and “muddy” and the Celtic cross, which some hate groups have begun using.

Spicer said her business was the only one that was targeted in this entire complex, but she said the good news is her security cameras were rolling.

“I saw a couple walking away with spray cans in their hands,” said Spicer.

Spicer believes this was racially motivated.

“Obviously, I’m a person of color and your mind races to assume that’s what it was,” she explained.

Channel 2 Action News cameras saw DeKalb County police at the store on Friday night and obtained a police report.

“I checked the dumpster, and it was tagged with the saying ‘MUD’ and alongside of the tag there was a Celtic Cross and the design of a tail with a point at the end,” the report read.

According to the Anti-Defamation League’s website, after World War II, a variety of white supremacist groups and movements adopted the symbol.

Today, this version of the Celtic Cross is used by neo-Nazis, racist skinheads, Ku Klux Klan members and virtually every other type of white supremacist.

The ADL released a statement about this incident to Channel 2 Action News that reads,

“It is possible the symbol is a Celtic Cross, but context is important, and that symbol is used by non-extremists too.”

Meanwhile, Spicer has this to say to the people behind this.

“This is not the way to go. Outside of race, there’s nothing different between me and them,” she said.

