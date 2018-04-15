  • Teen days away from graduation shot, killed

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they have arrested and charged an 18-year-old with murder for killing another teen.

    Channel 2’s Christian Jennings learned of the arrest Sunday morning.

    Police said someone shot Nicholas Glasco, 18, in the chest Saturday afternoon inside a home on Old Friar Tuck Road in Stone Mountain.        

    Glasco’s family gave Channel 2 Action News a photo of the teenager.

    Glasco’s grandmother said the young man's mother is devastated, inconsolable, as his family tries to wrap their heads around why this happened.     

    “Nicholas was the type of person that was a kind boy. He was (mannered) when around his family. He never went out and hung out in the streets. He was a homebody,” his grandmother said.

    She went on to say he was a hard worker and was set to graduate high school in May.

