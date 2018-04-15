Teen days away from graduation shot, killed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they have arrested and charged an 18-year-old with murder for killing another teen.
Channel 2’s Christian Jennings learned of the arrest Sunday morning.
MURDER UPDATE on yesterday’s homicide at 598 Old Friar Tuck Lane... @DeKalbCountyPD say an arrest has been made. An 18-year-old is charged with MURDER. Here is a picture of the VICTIM, Nicholas Glasco. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/0rPSphbqPB— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 15, 2018
Police said someone shot Nicholas Glasco, 18, in the chest Saturday afternoon inside a home on Old Friar Tuck Road in Stone Mountain.
Glasco’s family gave Channel 2 Action News a photo of the teenager.
Glasco’s grandmother said the young man's mother is devastated, inconsolable, as his family tries to wrap their heads around why this happened.
“Nicholas was the type of person that was a kind boy. He was (mannered) when around his family. He never went out and hung out in the streets. He was a homebody,” his grandmother said.
She went on to say he was a hard worker and was set to graduate high school in May.
