Teen charged with stabbing man to death at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex on Wednesday night.
Officers went to the complex on 3 Oaks Bend off Hambrick Road at 11:30 p.m.
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When they arrived, they found 38-year-old David Bowman dead from a stab wound.
Investigators found the suspect, 18-year-old Courtney Estada, at a nearby location and arrested him.
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Estada is being held in the DeKalb County jail on a murder charge.
It’s unclear if there was a relationship between Estada and Bowman.
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