Teen charged with stabbing man to death at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex on Wednesday night.

Officers went to the complex on 3 Oaks Bend off Hambrick Road at 11:30 p.m.

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When they arrived, they found 38-year-old David Bowman dead from a stab wound.

Investigators found the suspect, 18-year-old Courtney Estada, at a nearby location and arrested him.

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Estada is being held in the DeKalb County jail on a murder charge.

It’s unclear if there was a relationship between Estada and Bowman.

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