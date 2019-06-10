0 Takeoffs, landings at state's second-busiest airport to soar within next 20 years

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The total number of takeoffs and landings at the state's second-busiest airport is about to soar.

Close to 100,000 people live within just a few miles of DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, and officials expect a 37% increase in traffic in the next 20 years.

Hangars will be built to house more corporate jets, but some residents said more is definitely not better.

"You're somewhat used to it. But I think the people who are in line with the runways are getting the brunt of the noise," Mark Bicknese said.

Other neighbors feel differently.

TRENDING STORIES

“I’m not particularly bothered by the noise. I know some are more sensitive to it, and you read it on the neighborhood Facebook page about planes taking off too late. But from what I know, it's not a problem. It has not been an issue for me," Kelley McLellan said.

Airport administrators said they'll work hard to keep sound at “non-disruptive levels.”

New technology will lead to quieter aircraft, and there will be a sizable distance between the new hangars and any homes.

There were 160,000 flights last year, but while there may be as many as 218,000 by the year 2040, that's still fewer than back in the late 1990s, when there were 230,000 planes going in and out.

"I don't really remember it being worse then. But maybe I didn't pay as close attention. Or maybe we just grew numb to it," Bicknese said.

There is a public hearing Thursday night at the Chamblee Civic Center.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.