Suspect in airport fentanyl case will not be released on bond, judge says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge has ordered Rashad Davis detained without bond in a major fentanyl trafficking case, reversing a previous decision by a magistrate judge.

U.S. District Judge Tiffany Johnson overturned a magistrate judge’s ruling that would have allowed Davis to be released on an unsecured bond.

The decision was made after federal prosecutors argued that the drugs involved in the case were extremely dangerous, including fentanyl, carfentanil and xylazine, Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne learned.

“The system worked today,” U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg stated. “The system worked because originally a magistrate judge said that this individual could be released on an unsecured bond. We appealed that order to a district judge who promptly held a hearing and agreed with us that he needs to be detained.”

The drugs were intercepted in a suitcase in Phoenix and bound for a Delta flight to Atlanta in early September, according to Hertzberg.

The DEA lab analysis showed the presence of fentanyl, carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, and xylazine, known as ‘tranq’.

Judge Johnson’s decision marks the second time in recent days that a district judge has overturned a magistrate judge’s decision to grant bond to a major fentanyl suspect.

Larry Phillips, a co-defendant, was also detained last week after being arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a similar mix of drugs.

In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Jones presented flight records indicating that Davis had made numerous trips between Phoenix and Atlanta, and had booked similar trips for Phillips.

Davis’ defense attorney, Emily Strongwater, argued that Davis has family and friends in Phoenix and is a devoted father of four.

Johnson considered evidence of Davis’ prior conviction for aggravated assault, stemming from a drive-by shooting in 2017, as part of her decision.

“Possession of eight (kilos) of fentanyl and transporting that kind of substance on a plane to Atlanta, I just think it is incredibly dangerous and reckless,” Johnson said.

Davis remains in custody as the case proceeds.

