Studio turns dumped tires into surface for new park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The owners of a local movie studio bought some land in DeKalb County and discovered that someone dumped about 4,000 tires there illegally.
They found the tires here on the property on Boudlercrest Road.
They removed about half of them Monday, but they still have to remove a lot more.\
What they plan to do with the tires is geared toward helping this community. They are calling the project “Turning Tires into Treasure.”
Blackhall Studios bought the property about 2 years ago – and that was when they discovered it had been an illegal dumping ground for tires for quite some time.
The company built a fence to prevent any more of the illegal dumping and then came up with a plan for the tires.
They are going to recycle the tires – break them down into crumb – that will be a playground surface for a new park they plan to build there.
The company is in the process of donating the land to the county.
“We have neighborhoods working together, we’ve got property owners working together, we have the county on board – and everything is moving forward to turn this into a beautiful place,” Emory Morsberger with the Metro South Community Improvement District said.
