Stone Mountain neighborhood roped off as police investigate shooting

    By: Scott Flynn

    STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at home along Carriage Trace Circle in Stone Mountain. 

    The incident was called in around 1:45 p.m. for a man shot inside the home.

    Investigators said the man's injuries appear not to be serious. 

    Images from the scene show several police cruisers blocking off a home and crime scene tape around a large area of the road. 

