Stone Mountain neighborhood roped off as police investigate shooting

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at home along Carriage Trace Circle in Stone Mountain.
The incident was called in around 1:45 p.m. for a man shot inside the home.
Investigators said the man's injuries appear not to be serious.
Images from the scene show several police cruisers blocking off a home and crime scene tape around a large area of the road.
