Squatters are taking over homes owned by corporate landlords, neighbors in DeKalb County say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of a DeKalb County neighborhood are calling for action as squatters reportedly take over homes managed by corporate landlords.

The issue is occurring in a neighborhood off Glenwood Road near Interstate 285, where homes operated by companies like Invitation Homes are being targeted by squatters.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was live there and said the homes look boarded up and abandoned.

One home operated by Invitation Homes and is for sale. But neighbors say, because no one is home, squatters have been trying to take over.

Boarded up homes line the streets, boarded but not empty.

“There are squatters in these homes,” said Ali Knuckles, who has one of those homes outside her front door.

Invitation Homes operates thousands of homes in the metro.

“They own so many homes. They manage so many homes in this neighborhood, and they’re absent,” Knuckles said. “And this is what we are talking about. Not only do you have the boarded up windows, but you can see in the front entry way with trash on the ground — how they broke through this door, and how there is no deadbolt — allowing easy access inside."

In all, Channel 2 Action News found nearly a dozen corporation-operated homes within a 10-minute walk.

And neighbors say squatters have created issues, from searching around homes at 5 a.m. to trash being dumped on sidewalks and thefts.

“Some of them have had their AC units stolen, just the whole unit gone,” Knuckles said.

“Yeah, it’s a domino effect,” said Jocelyn O’Neil, who says she wants the county to do more to force corporations into being better neighbors.

“Let them know that we have standards that we expect them to stay within our standards,” she said.

Now, Invitation Homes says they do check vacant properties and says in part, “Invitation Homes is committed to being a responsible neighbor and a valuable member of the communities in which we operate.”

But neighbors say the efforts are not enough.

“Invitation Homes needs to be a better steward of our neighborhood,” Knuckles said.

This home is available to tour, according to Zillow. of course, the photos leave out the boarded-up windows.

In response to Channel 2’s inquiry, DeKalb County CEO’s office offered this statement:

Regarding potential squatters of residential property, the cooperation of the property owner is essential. If the owner, whether individual or corporate, cannot be reached, investigation and prosecution of these matters become far more difficult. Because of that, there is no one to say that they are squatters and no one willing to prosecute them.

As we understand it, current Georgia law does not allow the county to require registration of rental properties.

Regarding the specific properties, here is the summary of Code Compliance activities:

1603 Hollyhock Terrace - There have been 8 cases for this property dating back to 2016. The most recent inspection on Aug. 15, 2025 resulted in a warning notice for high weeds and grass and inoperable vehicle on the street. The violations were corrected and the case was closed.

3706 Larkspur Terrace - There have been 17 cases dating back to 2007. The most recent complaint is for damaged fence in the rear of the property. An officer will inspect the property.

3738 Larkspur Terrace - there have been 7 cases dating back to 2008. The most recent inspection on July 7, 2025 found that the house was secured and the grass was cut. The case was closed.

