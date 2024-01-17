Shots fired at off-duty officer in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating after shots were fired at an off-duty officer on Tuesday afternoon.

They say the officer was in the area of Flat Shoals Road near Columbia Drive when he saw some suspects pulling on car doors.

NewsChopper 2 is flying to the neighborhood. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspects fired several shots at the officer before running off.

The officer was not injured.

It’s unclear if he fired back at the suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 of 7 accused of torturing, killing woman in Gwinnett Co. home appear in court

©2023 Cox Media Group