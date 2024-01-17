Shots fired at off-duty officer in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating after shots were fired at an off-duty officer on Tuesday afternoon.
They say the officer was in the area of Flat Shoals Road near Columbia Drive when he saw some suspects pulling on car doors.
NewsChopper 2 is flying to the neighborhood. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The suspects fired several shots at the officer before running off.
The officer was not injured.
It’s unclear if he fired back at the suspects.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group