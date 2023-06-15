SeaQuest Stonecrest to close for renovations and reopen under new name, management

STONECREST. Ga. — SeaQuest Aquarium in Stonecrest will close for renovations and reopen under new name and management, according to a news release.

Starting on June 18, the site will be closed to the public. During the closure, the new owners will work on improving the facility and system over the summer.

“The transfer of the site to local ownership ensures that the Stonecrest community will have a continued and enhanced connection with families, schools, and community groups, remaining an important employer and venue in Stonecrest’s tourism and economic infrastructure,” CEO of SeaQuest Vince Covino said. “The Stonecrest community has embraced us, and we are pleased to work with the landlord and other community stakeholders to transition the facility to new leadership with new investment.”

Modifications and enhancements to the SeaQuest location will enhance the overall customer experience by adding new exhibits and upgrading the facility.

The changes will consist of improved life safety systems, new signage, upgraded exhibits, and additional theming.

“I’m elated that Stonecrest will be able to enhance this amazing tourism and youth enrichment attraction,” said Maurice Calhoun, former board member of 100 Black Men of DeKalb. “Promoting animal interaction and wildlife conservation is an important pillar of our community’s growth.”

SeaQuest will undergo renovation for 2-3 months and will subsequently reopen with a new name and management.

As a safety measure, all animals will be relocated before the commencement of the renovation work. F

