WASHINGTON, D.C. — A DeKalb County boy made the top three of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sarv Dharavane finished in third place for the second year in a row at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. It’s his third year in a row as the Georgia champion.

The Peachtree Charter Middle School sixth grader fell in Round 17 after misspelling disa, a type of tropical African terrestrial orchids. He spelled it daisa.

For finishing in third, Sarv earns a $15,000 prize.

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Sreeya Lakkimsetti finished as the Georgia runner-up, but fell short in the seventh round of the national competition in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, earning a tie for 30th place overall.

But we don’t think we could’ve spelled Sreeya’s word either. She misspelled vancomycin, which is an antibiotic.

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