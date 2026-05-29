DeKalb County

Scripps National Spelling Bee: DeKalb County middle schooler finishes in 3rd place

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Spelling Bee FILE - Sarv Dharavane, 11, of Tucker, Ga., reacts after spelling his word correctly in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A DeKalb County boy made the top three of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sarv Dharavane finished in third place for the second year in a row at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. It’s his third year in a row as the Georgia champion.

The Peachtree Charter Middle School sixth grader fell in Round 17 after misspelling disa, a type of tropical African terrestrial orchids. He spelled it daisa.

For finishing in third, Sarv earns a $15,000 prize.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sreeya Lakkimsetti finished as the Georgia runner-up, but fell short in the seventh round of the national competition in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, earning a tie for 30th place overall.

But we don’t think we could’ve spelled Sreeya’s word either. She misspelled vancomycin, which is an antibiotic.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read