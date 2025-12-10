Football stadium renamed for Ryan Seacrest in metro Atlanta

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody High School will name part of the new sections of its football stadium after one of its most famous alumni – Ryan Seacrest.

There is currently a “Bring It Home Dunwoody” fundraising campaign to renovate the school’s stadium. The project would add additional seating and a press box to it once everything is completed.

The school asked the DeKalb County Board of Education to approve the naming of the facility for Seacrest after consultation with the naming committee set up for the project, and it did this week.

Ryan Seacrest as a child

Seacrest grew up in Dunwoody and graduated from Dunwoody High in 1992. While a student at the school.

Seacrest “transformed the daily announcements into a full morning broadcast show, beginning each day with an enthusiastic,” the naming committee said in their presentation to the board. “Ryan’s creativity and vision quickly earned him the reputation as ‘The Voice of Dunwoody.’ During his broadcasts, he regularly recognized students, teachers, and parents, celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the school.”

RELATED STORIES:

During his high school career, Seacrest also played football and was part of the team that won the 1992 AAAA Regional Championship.

After graduating from high school, Seacrest studied journalism at the University of Georgia but left at the age of 19 to move to Hollywood to pursue his broadcasting career.

In an interview with Atlanta Magazine in 2003, Seacrest said Channel 2’s John Pruitt was his idol and that he wanted to be on TV or radio someday.

Seacrest has become arguably one of the most recognized TV show hosts from his days with “American Idol,” his morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, as host of “Wheel of Fortune,” and taking over as host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

“Just as Ryan once used his platform to recognize the students, educators, and families of this school system, it is now time for us to recognize him for his extraordinary accomplishments and for the immeasurable impact he continues to have on this community,” the naming committee said.

©2025 Cox Media Group