Protesters rally outside CDC offices in DeKalb County after advisory committee fired

ATLANTA — Protesters rallied outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offices in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

They’re upset that the US Health and Human Services secretary fired all 17 unpaid members of the CDC Advisory Committee.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is among those concerned.

“You and I don’t ask in our pilot flying our plane, ‘Are you a Democrat or Republican?’ You ask, ‘Can you fly this plane safely? Do you have the experience and the expertise to do that?’ That’s what this committee was all about,” Dr. Michael Olsterholm with the AAP said.

Secretary Kennedy is a vaccine skeptic. He said his decision was to restore public trust and noted that former President Joe Biden appointed two-thirds of the panel in the last year of his presidency.

