Police searching for suspect after shooting at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with serious injuries on Tuesday.

Officers say they are on Treecrest Parkway near Snapfinger Woods Drive and Miller Road searching for a suspect.

NewsChopper 2 is over the complex. Get all the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say when they arrived at the complex, they found a person who had been shot and seriously injured.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Police have not identified the suspect or commented on the motive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group