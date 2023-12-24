Police searching for DeKalb 12-year-old who disappeared just days before Christmas

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a child who disappeared this week.

DeKalb County police said they are looking for 12-year-old Molly, who was last seen on Friday at her home on North Decatur Road.

Molly is 5 foot 1 inches and weighs 114 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Police added that she was last seen wearing a blue parka.

Anyone with information regarding Molly’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.

