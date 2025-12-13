Pedestrian dies after hit by FedEx truck, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County PD said a pedestrian has died after being stuck by FedEx truck Saturday morning.

Police responded to the report around 11:13 a.m. on Northlake Parkway near Crescent Center Boulevard.

The person was walking across a driveway at Target when they were hit by the truck trying to turn onto Northlake, preliminary investigation suggests.

The driver stayed on scene.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the crash.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been disclosed.

This is a developing story.

