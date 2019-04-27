  • Officers fire back at suspect who shot at them outside DeKalb motel, police say

    By: Lauren Pozen

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop took a violent turn when a suspect fired shots at two police officers outside a motel.

    The officers fired back and hit the driver, who is now in critical condition. Neither officer was shot. 

    DeKalb County police tell Channel 2 Action News the officer-involved shooting happened at the Economy Hotel around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

     DeKalb police alerted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who is now investigating.

