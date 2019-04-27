Officers fire back at suspect who shot at them outside DeKalb motel, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop took a violent turn when a suspect fired shots at two police officers outside a motel.
The officers fired back and hit the driver, who is now in critical condition. Neither officer was shot.
DeKalb County police tell Channel 2 Action News the officer-involved shooting happened at the Economy Hotel around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
LIVE ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS SATURDAY AM: Police are walking us through what led up to the gunfire
An officer involved shooting sends a suspect to the hospital in critical condition. We spoke with the Dekalb County police chief who will tell you what led up to the gunfire at 6. pic.twitter.com/ylZsgRmJqv— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) April 27, 2019
DeKalb police alerted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who is now investigating.
Our public affairs office will issue a press release today for the DeKalb PD officer involved shooting from overnight. pic.twitter.com/sPoS9XRUbS— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) April 27, 2019
