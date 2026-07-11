Officers bit, spit on while arresting Perimeter Mall shoplifting suspect

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody police officer was taken to the hospital on Friday after a woman he was arresting bit him.

Officers were responding to a shoplifting call at the Dillard’s at Perimeter Mall when the suspect ran off.

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When they found her, she bit an officer and spit in another officer’s face.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was not injured and was arrested.

The officer who was bitten was taken to the hospital for treatment.

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