‘Nightmare’ house demolished in DeKalb after years of complaints

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in a DeKalb County community say they’re relieved after a long-troubled property was finally torn down.

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Residents say the home, located on Hanes Drive, became a major problem after a fire, with conditions only getting worse over time.

“Squatters have moved in, overtaken the house,” said neighbor Franklin Sanchez.

“This property right here has been a nightmare for me,” added neighbor Sandra Patrick.

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Demolition and Abatement Task Force brought in heavy equipment to take down the burned structure.

As crews worked, parts of the home, including the roof and chimney, came crashing down, marking what neighbors say is long-overdue progress. Residents say the abandoned home had become a hub for crime and unsafe activity.

“A lot of drug activity… a lot of shooting,” Patrick said.

Sanchez says he repeatedly called authorities over the years.

“You don’t know how many times I’ve called the fire department… police department… so I’m just glad that this is finally happening,” he said.

County officials say demolition is sometimes necessary when property owners fail to maintain their homes.

“When property owners neglect to hold up their end of the bargain… demolishing the property becomes the right choice,” said Tonza Clark with Code Compliance and Enforcement.

DeKalb County leaders say this effort is part of a larger push to improve safety and stability in neighborhoods.

Since 2019, the county has demolished and abated 465 properties.

“Every property we address is a step forward to a cleaner, safer community,” said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

Neighbors say they’re happy to finally see change.

“I’m totally excited,” Sanchez said.

County officials say the lot will now be maintained, and liens will be filed against the property to recover demolition costs.

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