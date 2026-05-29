‘Most adults couldn’t do that:’ Principal celebrates DeKalb spelling star

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County student is once again proving he’s among the nation’s best spellers.

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Twelve-year-old Sarv Dharavane, a student at Peachtree Middle School, earned a third-place finish at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., after another standout year on the national stage.

Dharavane entered the competition as Georgia’s state spelling bee champion for the third consecutive year, a streak that has made him a standout in academic competitions across the state.

“Vivificate … v-i-v-i-f-i-c-a-t-e,” Dharavane confidently spelled during one round of the competition.

Last year, Dharavane also finished third in the national bee, continuing an impressive run against some of the top young spellers in the country.

Spelling Bee FILE - Sarv Dharavane, 11, of Tucker, Ga., reacts after spelling his word correctly in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Peachtree Middle School Principal Amy Heutel said the honor student’s success comes from hard work, dedication, and confidence under pressure.

“I’m so proud of you for being on a stage in front of all those people,” Heutel said. “That’s really hard, and most adults can’t do that. Not only is spelling an incredible feat, but just being on stage and being so confident.”

Dharavane’s run ended in the 17th round after he misspelled the name of a tropical orchid by adding an extra vowel.

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A 14-year-old contestant from California ultimately won the championship trophy.

Still, Dharavane’s school community is celebrating his accomplishment and cheering for his return home.

“I love watching him on TV, but I really love him thriving in the classroom even more,” Heutel said. “He’s just a positive, happy kid.”

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