More than 200 dogs at DeKalb County Animal Shelter facing euthanization due to overcrowding

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Animal Shelter says more than 200 dogs face euthanization thanks to severe overcrowding.

As of Friday, shelter officials said 250 dogs needed to find a home within the next week.

There were more than 650 dogs in the shelter as of Friday, which is leading many dogs to face euthanasia ‘due to a severe lack of space and astronomical intake.’

An average of 135 dogs arrive each week and there isn’t enough space to house them without another dog leaving the shelter.

The shelter said that only the community can help save these dogs.

Shelter officials said they are heartbroken at the possibility of euthanizing many of these dogs.

No appointment is needed to adopt a dog.

