Police find missing 4-month-old, dad arrested

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Doraville police have found a 4-month-old infant who was taken by his father on Tuesday.

Josiah Rincon was located safe, and his dad, 18-year-old Antonio Cordova, was taken into custody.

Police say they were called to a domestic dispute at Doraville Plaza on Buford Hwy. at 10 a.m.

When they arrived, the infant’s mother said that Cordova had taken him without her permission.

Police tried to arrest him but he sped off with his son, and they were not able to find him for several hours.

Police say Cordova has a history of family violence and aggravated stalking.

He will face charges of kidnapping, battery, family violence, child cruelty in the third degree and interference with custody. He also has outstanding warrants.

