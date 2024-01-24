Missing DeKalb Co. man was last seen weeks ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Have you seen this man?

DeKalb County Police say Matthew Forbes, 63 was last seen leaving 3701 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker on Jan. 9.

He is described as 6′ tall, weighing 200 lbs. with brown eyes, and at the time he was last seen he had brown hair.

Police do not know what he was wearing when he disappeared.

If you see him please call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

