Metro Atlanta youth baseball coach charged in 2008 cold case rape

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County Superior Court judge denied bond for a youth baseball coach charged in a 2008 cold case rape.

Elzie Fulks, who coaches youth baseball in south DeKalb County, was taken into custody on Jan. 16, 2026. He appeared in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing.

Fulks faces one count of rape and two counts of aggravated sodomy following an indictment by a DeKalb County grand jury in November.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson ordered that he remain held in the DeKalb County Jail following the bond hearing. Channel 2 Action News has requested his booking photo.

The charges against Fulks stem from an incident in July 2008 involving a 17-year-old girl.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was walking to a MARTA station when a man driving a dark-colored Ford Explorer offered her a ride. The man allegedly drove the teen to a house and assaulted her before dropping her off near the train station.

After returning home, the victim reported the crime to a family member and she later underwent a sexual assault examination.

The Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task Force tested the victim’s kit in 2018 and said the DNA matched Fulks.

The case was transferred from Fulton County to DeKalb County, which is now prosecuting.

“I am proud of the diligent work of all our Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative partners who continue to ensure cases that may have previously slipped through the cracks are prosecuted,” DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston said. “It is critical that these survivors get their day in court and that the offenders are held responsible, no matter how much time has passed.”

